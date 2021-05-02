UPDATE: WIS 32/57 northbound lanes back open after crash

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SUNDAY 5/2/2021, 7:16 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 32/57 are back open after a crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound lanes blocked on WIS 32/57 in Wrightstown due to a crash

SUNDAY, 5/2/2021 6:41 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes are blocked on WIS 32/57 in Wrightstown due to a crash.

The exact area is at Wrightstown Road. According to the Wisconsin DOT, the closure could last 2 hours

There is also a crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton that has traffic backed up.