UPDATE: WIS 32/57 northbound lanes back open after crash

SUNDAY 5/2/2021, 7:16 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 32/57 are back open after a crash.

SUNDAY, 5/2/2021 6:41 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes are blocked on WIS 32/57 in Wrightstown due to a crash.

The exact area is at Wrightstown Road. According to the Wisconsin DOT, the closure could last 2 hours

There is also a crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton that has traffic backed up.

