UPDATE: All lanes open on WIS 47 near City of Nichols

TUESDAY 4 p.m. 10/13/2020

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are now open on WIS 47 between County G and Count VV.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared that all northbound and southbound lanes are now open for vehicular traffic after closing due to a crash that occurred just before 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, near the City of Nichols.

Original Story: All lanes blocked on WIS 47 near City of Nichols due to crash

TUESDAY 3:30 p.m. 10/13/2020

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 47 between County G and Count VV due to a crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. blocking all lanes on WIS 47 near the City of Nichols.

Officials estimate lanes to be closed for over two hours. Residents are asked to find alternate routes for the time being.

