FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes open on WIS 47 near City of Nichols

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 4 p.m. 10/13/2020

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are now open on WIS 47 between County G and Count VV.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared that all northbound and southbound lanes are now open for vehicular traffic after closing due to a crash that occurred just before 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, near the City of Nichols.

Original Story: All lanes blocked on WIS 47 near City of Nichols due to crash

TUESDAY 3:30 p.m. 10/13/2020

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 47 between County G and Count VV due to a crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. blocking all lanes on WIS 47 near the City of Nichols.

Officials estimate lanes to be closed for over two hours. Residents are asked to find alternate routes for the time being.

Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates when they become available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title