UPDATE: All lanes reopened on WIS 54 near Seymour

TUESDAY 4/6/2021 8:23 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 54 eastbound and westbound have been reopened after a crash closed them for almost two hours.

According to officials, all lanes are open and there is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes blocked on WIS 54 EB, WB near Seymour due to crash

TUESDAY 4/6/2021 7:13 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes going in both directions are closed due to a crash on WIS 54 near Seymour.

According to officials, WIS 54 eastbound and westbound are closed between Bollard Road and Miller Road due to a crash.

The estimated duration of the closure is one hour.

There is no information on the cuase of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

