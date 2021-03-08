LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

All lanes blocked on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road near Plymouth due to fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 3/8/2021 9:17 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT reported that just after 9 p.m. a fire occurred near the City of Plymouth closing all northbound and southbound lanes on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road.

Officials estimate that the incident will take around two hours to clear.

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap

Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown

Papermakers fall in Division One state title game against