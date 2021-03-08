All lanes blocked on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road near Plymouth due to fire

MONDAY 3/8/2021 9:17 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT reported that just after 9 p.m. a fire occurred near the City of Plymouth closing all northbound and southbound lanes on WIS 67 from County E to Hillwind Road.

Officials estimate that the incident will take around two hours to clear.

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as they become available.