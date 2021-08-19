LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Crash cleared, all lanes open on I-43 at County C in Manitowoc Co.

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 3:30 p.m.

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original Story: All lanes blocked south on I-43 at County C in Manitowoc Co. after crash

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 2:52 p.m.

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes going south on I-43 at County C are blocked.

According to WisDOT, the lanes are blocked due to a recent crash near Cleveland. They estimate it will take 2 hours for cleanup.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

