UPDATE: Crash cleared, all lanes open on I-43 at County C in Manitowoc Co.

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 3:30 p.m.

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original Story: All lanes blocked south on I-43 at County C in Manitowoc Co. after crash

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 2:52 p.m.

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes going south on I-43 at County C are blocked.

According to WisDOT, the lanes are blocked due to a recent crash near Cleveland. They estimate it will take 2 hours for cleanup.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene.

