FRIDAY 4/8/2022 4:27 p.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of traffic are closed on HWY 57 at County Q, in Door County, due to a Friday afternoon crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at around 2 p.m. a crash occurred on WIS 57 at County Q resulting in all north and southbound lanes closing.

WisDOT officials expect the closure will last over two hours.

Travelers are asked to follow the following detour:

NB traffic can follow CTH Q

SB traffic West on Ahrens Road, then south on W Meadow Rd and south on CTH F back to HWY 57

local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.