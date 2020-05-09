1  of  2
UPDATE: All lanes are cleared on I-41 following crash near city of North Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound and northbound lanes on I-41 near the city of North Fond du Lac are now open.

The WisDOT has cleared the scene and confirms that all lanes are open to traffic.

Crash on I-41 closes northbound and southbound left lanes

SATURDAY 5/9/2020 2:48 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFVR) – The WisDOT reports that the left lanes of traffic northbound and southbound on I-41 at mile marker 109.5. are currently closed due to the crash that took place at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

WisDOT officials say the crash on I-41 near the City of North Fond du Lac that had left all lanes in both directions blocked is now only blocking the northbound and southbound left lanes on I-41.

Officials report a two hour estimated duration time to clear the lane.

Original Story: All lanes closed on I-41 near City of North Fond du Lac after crash

SATURDAY 5/9/2020 2:30 p.m.

All I-41 northbound and southbound lanes in Fond du Lac County are blocked after a crash on Saturday.

According to the WisDOT at around 2 p.m. a crash near the city of North Fond du Lac occurred leaving all lanes on I-41 closed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol-Fond du Lac is reported to be handling the crash and estimates a 2 hour duration period to clear the scene.

