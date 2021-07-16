UPDATE: Bearcats Fish House on fire in Algoma, closing WIS 42 at Water St.

FRIDAY 7/16/2021 12:55 p.m.

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bearcats Fish House in Algoma is on fire, which has closed WIS 42.

There is no information on how long WIS 42 will be closed, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: All lanes closed on WIS 42 at Water Street near Algoma due to structure fire

FRIDAY 7/16/2021 11:50 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a full north and southbound closure on WIS 42 (4th St) between N Water Street and Steele Street because of a structure fire.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 11:25 a.m., officials responded to WIS 42 at Water Street due to a structure fire near the City of Algoma.

WisDOT officials say that they expect lane closures to last for around 2 hours. Those traveling through those lanes are advised to seek alternative routes.