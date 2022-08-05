PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, a crash has caused all lanes both northbound and southbound to be closed on WIS 57 near Plymouth.

All lanes are closed from County Road J and Woodland Road on WIS 57 in Sheboygan County.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident and estimates that it will take over 2 hours to clear.

WisDOT has provided an alternate route if you are traveling in the area. Alternate roads include County Road J, County Road E, and County Road O.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.