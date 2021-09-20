All lanes in both directions blocked on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County due to crash

FOND DU LAC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- A crash on the Wisconsin 26 has caused all lanes heading both Northbound and Southbound to close on the highway.

The WisDOT Traffic Management Center released details of the crash on Monday, September 20.

The incident was reported to have occurred around a little bit before 9 p.m. at night and was placed near the city of Rosendale, in Fond du Lac County.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident. The release estimates the lane closure to last for more than two hours.

No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become public.