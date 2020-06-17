UPDATE: 441 northbound in Appleton reopens following incident

WEDNESDAY 6/17/2020 11:32 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 441 northbound near College Avenue in Appleton are back open after a non-hazard material spill caused the roadway to close.

No additional details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

WEDNESDAY 6/17/2020 10:34 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 441 northbound near College Avenue in Appleton are closed due to a non-hazard material spill.

Appleton Police notified the public on social media and their YOU Get it First app, adding that northbound traffic is exiting at College Avenue. Authorities can be seen blocking the highway beyond College on traffic cameras provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says the closure is expected to last two hours.

Road Closure 🚨 441 NB is temporarily closed between College Ave and Northland. Please use alternative routes while in the area. #slowdown #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/JbsE8iq9ql — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) June 17, 2020

