FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: 441 northbound in Appleton reopens following incident

WEDNESDAY 6/17/2020 11:32 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 441 northbound near College Avenue in Appleton are back open after a non-hazard material spill caused the roadway to close.

No additional details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

Original Story: All lanes of 441 NB at College Ave. in Appleton closed due to incident

WEDNESDAY 6/17/2020 10:34 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 441 northbound near College Avenue in Appleton are closed due to a non-hazard material spill.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Appleton Police notified the public on social media and their YOU Get it First app, adding that northbound traffic is exiting at College Avenue. Authorities can be seen blocking the highway beyond College on traffic cameras provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says the closure is expected to last two hours.

