APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle fire has clsoed all lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton.

According to authorities, I-41 northbound is closed from College Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue. The estimated duration of the closure is over two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 1:00 a.m.

First responders are on the scene. There is no information regarding the cause of the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.