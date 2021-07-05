LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Crash cleared on US 10 in Manitowoc Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY 7/5/2021 11:33 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on US 10 that closed the stretch of highway has been cleared and all roadways are back open.

Original Story: All lanes of US 10 in Manitowoc Co., closed due to crash, expected to last 2+ hours

MONDAY 7/5/2021, 8:40 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes going both directions of US 10.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. near Whitelaw. US 10 is closed in both directions between I-43 and County T.

The estimated duration of the closure is expected to last over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan