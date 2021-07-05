UPDATE: Crash cleared on US 10 in Manitowoc Co.

MONDAY 7/5/2021 11:33 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on US 10 that closed the stretch of highway has been cleared and all roadways are back open.

Original Story: All lanes of US 10 in Manitowoc Co., closed due to crash, expected to last 2+ hours

MONDAY 7/5/2021, 8:40 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes going both directions of US 10.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. near Whitelaw. US 10 is closed in both directions between I-43 and County T.

The estimated duration of the closure is expected to last over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.