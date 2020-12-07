FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 15 at McCarthy back open in Grand Chute

MONDAY 12/7/2020 1:07 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 15 eastbound at McCarthy Road in Grand Chute are back open.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert saying all lanes were blocked due to a traffic incident.

Just over a half hour later, all lanes are back open.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: All lanes of WIS 15 eastbound at McCarthy blocked in Grand Chute

MONDAY 12/7/2020 12:47 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) -All lanes of WIS 15 eastbound are blocked due to a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 15 at McCarthy Road is blocked.

Authorities are estimated to be on scene for about two hours.

No other details are available at this time.

