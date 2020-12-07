UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 15 at McCarthy back open in Grand Chute

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONDAY 12/7/2020 1:07 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 15 eastbound at McCarthy Road in Grand Chute are back open.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert saying all lanes were blocked due to a traffic incident.

Just over a half hour later, all lanes are back open.

No other details are available at this time.

MONDAY 12/7/2020 12:47 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) -All lanes of WIS 15 eastbound are blocked due to a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 15 at McCarthy Road is blocked.

Authorities are estimated to be on scene for about two hours.

No other details are available at this time.