FRIDAY 3/11/2022 8:01 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 has reopened in Fond du Lac County after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 23 are back open. The closure lasted less than an hour even though officials estimated it would last at least two.

There is no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: All lanes of WIS 23 in Fond du Lac County closed

FRIDAY 3/11/2022 7:34 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Both eastbound and westbound lanes of WIS 23 in Fond du Lac County are closed following a crash.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 23 are closed because of a crash. The incident reportedly happened around 6:45 a.m.

WIS 23 is closed at Streblow Drive near Fond du Lac. The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.