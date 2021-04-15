UPDATE: All lanes open on WIS 32 near Sheboygan after being closed for over six hours

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 7:01 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 32 near Sheboygan are now open.

The original incident happened around midnight on April 15 near County N and Miley Road near Sheboygan.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes of WIS 32 blocked near Sheboygan

THURSDAY 4/15/2021 5:15 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused all lanes of WIS 32 near Sheboygan to be closed since 12:00 a.m.

According to officials, both northbound and southbound are closed from County N to Miley Road near Sheboygan. The incident reportedly happened around midnight, and the roads still remain closed.

The estimated duration of the closure is over two hours.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.