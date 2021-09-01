LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

All lanes of WIS 42 in Door County closed due to a crash involving utility pole

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 42 are closed due to a crash near Egg Harbor.

According to officials, WIS 42 is closed from County T to Harbor School Road. The incident reportedly happened around 12:40 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Office says it was a one-vehicle accident that involved a utility pole.

The expected duration of the closure is over two hours.

The alternate routes for both northbound and southbound traffic are as follows:

  • Northbound
    • Exit at County T and head east. Then north on Heitage Lake Road. Then west on Harbor School Road to return to WIS 42
  • Southbound
    • Reverse the directions above.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

