All lanes of WIS 42 in Door County closed due to a crash involving utility pole

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 42 are closed due to a crash near Egg Harbor.

According to officials, WIS 42 is closed from County T to Harbor School Road. The incident reportedly happened around 12:40 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Office says it was a one-vehicle accident that involved a utility pole.

The expected duration of the closure is over two hours.

The alternate routes for both northbound and southbound traffic are as follows:

Northbound Exit at County T and head east. Then north on Heitage Lake Road. Then west on Harbor School Road to return to WIS 42

Southbound Reverse the directions above.



There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.