All lanes of WIS 57 closed in Door County due to a crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of WIS 57 near Egg Harbor.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. WIS 57 is closed between County V and Logerquist Road in the City of Jacksonport.

The estimated duration of the closure is over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

The alternate route motorists can take is:

  • Northbound – west on County V to north on County A to east on County E to WIS 57
  • Southbound – reverse the directions

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back