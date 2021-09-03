All lanes of WIS 57 closed in Door County due to a crash

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of WIS 57 near Egg Harbor.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. WIS 57 is closed between County V and Logerquist Road in the City of Jacksonport.

The estimated duration of the closure is over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

The alternate route motorists can take is:

Northbound – west on County V to north on County A to east on County E to WIS 57

Southbound – reverse the directions

