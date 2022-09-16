FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh.
Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open.
No other information was provided.
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:03 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are blocked near Oshkosh on I-41 due to ‘law enforcement activity.’
Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at WIS 21.
The incident began around 4:45 p.m., and officials state that it should take roughly 2 hours to clear.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency.
