FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh.

Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open.

No other information was provided.

Original Story: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound blocked, law enforcement activity

FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:03 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are blocked near Oshkosh on I-41 due to ‘law enforcement activity.’

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at WIS 21.

The incident began around 4:45 p.m., and officials state that it should take roughly 2 hours to clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when those details are released.