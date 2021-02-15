GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-43 NB at Leo Frigo Bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:49 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open on I-43 NB at the Leo Frigo Bridge after a crash caused all lanes to be blocked.

There is still no information on the cause of the incident.

Initially all lanes were closed, then the right lane was opened. Now all the lanes are open.

Update: Right lane on I-43 NB on Leo Frigo Bridge open, left lane still closed

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:32 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on I-43 northbound on the Leo Frigo Bridge has opened, however, the left lane is still closed.

According to officials, the left lane is still closed because of a traffic incident.

There is no information on the cause of the incident, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes on I-43 NB at Leo Frigo Bridge closed due to traffic incident

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:11 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 northbound at the Leo Frigo Bridge are closed due to a traffic incident.

According to officials the estimated duration is one hour, and all lanes are blocked.

First responders are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the incident, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance