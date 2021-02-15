UPDATE: All lanes open on I-43 NB at Leo Frigo Bridge

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:49 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open on I-43 NB at the Leo Frigo Bridge after a crash caused all lanes to be blocked.

There is still no information on the cause of the incident.

Initially all lanes were closed, then the right lane was opened. Now all the lanes are open.

Update: Right lane on I-43 NB on Leo Frigo Bridge open, left lane still closed

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:32 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on I-43 northbound on the Leo Frigo Bridge has opened, however, the left lane is still closed.

According to officials, the left lane is still closed because of a traffic incident.

There is no information on the cause of the incident, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes on I-43 NB at Leo Frigo Bridge closed due to traffic incident

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:11 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 northbound at the Leo Frigo Bridge are closed due to a traffic incident.

According to officials the estimated duration is one hour, and all lanes are blocked.

First responders are on the scene.

