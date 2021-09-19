FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

All lanes on US 151 at Johnsburg Rd. in Fond du Lac Co. closed due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT
SUNDAY 9/19/2021 3:04 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on US 151 at Johnsburg Road in Fond du Lac County are blocked following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 2:49 p.m. the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on US 151 at Johnsburg Road.

Due to the crash, all north and southbound lanes are closed on US 151 at Johnsburg Road. Officials estimate the closure will last around 2 hours. No alternative routes have been released at this time.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS SPORTS XTRA: Luxemburg-Casco wins big over Denmark

HS Sports Xtra: De Pere stuns Bay Port again; West De Pere rolls

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social