All lanes on US 151 at Johnsburg Rd. in Fond du Lac Co. closed due to crash

SUNDAY 9/19/2021 3:04 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on US 151 at Johnsburg Road in Fond du Lac County are blocked following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 2:49 p.m. the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on US 151 at Johnsburg Road.

Due to the crash, all north and southbound lanes are closed on US 151 at Johnsburg Road. Officials estimate the closure will last around 2 hours. No alternative routes have been released at this time.

