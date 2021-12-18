NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

All lanes on US 41 at County S near Pulaski blocked due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT
SATURDAY 12/18/2021 9:39 a.m.

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on US 41 at County S, near Pulaski, due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred at around 9:22 a.m. resulting in northbound and southbound lanes being closed on US 41 at County S.

Officials say they expect the lanes to be closed for around two hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game