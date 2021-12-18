All lanes on US 41 at County S near Pulaski blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 12/18/2021 9:39 a.m.

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on US 41 at County S, near Pulaski, due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred at around 9:22 a.m. resulting in northbound and southbound lanes being closed on US 41 at County S.

Officials say they expect the lanes to be closed for around two hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.