UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 172 have reopened

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 8:47 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- Reports confirmed that the incident that caused all lanes on the WIS 172 heading Eastbound to be closed has cleared.

The WisDOT made the announcement on Tuesday, October 12.

The Brown County Sheriff’s department was the handling agency regarding the initial incident that occurred in Ashwaubenon.

No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes on WIS 172 Eastbound closed in Ashwaubenon

TUESDAY 10/12/201 8:31 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT announced on Tuesday, October 12, an incident in Brown County.

According to the release, all lanes on the WIS 172 heading Eastbound are blocked currently.

The report places the incident near Packerland Drive, in Ashwaubenon, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency currently managing the situation.

Officials say the incident is supposed to last for about an hour at this time. There are no additional details at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information becomes public.

