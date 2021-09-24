All lanes on WIS 26 at location US 151, near Waupun, closed due to house fire

FRIDAY 9/24/2021 2:09 p.m.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 between US 151 and County TC in Fond du Lac County are closed in both directions due to a house fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 1:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department responded to a house fire in the area.

As a result of the incident, officials have closed all lanes on WIS 26 between US 151 and County TC.

WisDOT reports the closure is expected to last for around 2 hours. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.