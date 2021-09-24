FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

All lanes on WIS 26 at location US 151, near Waupun, closed due to house fire

Local News

Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT
FRIDAY 9/24/2021 2:09 p.m.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 between US 151 and County TC in Fond du Lac County are closed in both directions due to a house fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 1:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department responded to a house fire in the area.

As a result of the incident, officials have closed all lanes on WIS 26 between US 151 and County TC.

WisDOT reports the closure is expected to last for around 2 hours. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

