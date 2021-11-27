LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 42 at Bluff Rd. in Fish Creek reopen after crash

SATURDAY 11/27/2021 8:57 a.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All roads on WIS 42 at Bluff Road in the town of Fish Creek have reopened following a Saturday morning crash.

Original Story: All lanes on WIS 42 at Bluff Rd. in Fish Creek closed due to crash

SATURDAY 11/27/2021 7:50 a.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on WIS 42 at Bluff Road in the town of Fish Creek due to a Saturday morning crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 7:15 a.m. an incident occurred at Bluff Road in Fish Creek which caused all northbound and southbound lanes at that location to temporarily close.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene and confirms it was a two-vehicle crash on “Fish Creek Hill” and that roads should be reopened in around 45 minutes.

Residents in the area are advised to find an alternate route of travel for the time being. Officials add that highway trucks will be heading out to sand and salt the main hills and curves in the area.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.

