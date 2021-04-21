UPDATE: All lanes reopened on WIS 441 SB and NB

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 7:14 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 441 near Kaukauna have been reopened.

There was no information on the cause of the multiple crashes, but Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: WIS 441 SB lanes remain closed, left lane of WIS 441 NB closed at College Ave

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 6:57 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The lanes on WIS 441 southbound near Kaukauna remain closed, and the left lane of WIS 441 northbound is closed at College Avenue.

According to officials, the off-ramp to Northland Avenue is closed on WIS 441 southbound near Kaukauna.

There is a traffic incident on WIS 441 northbound at college avenue closing the left lane.

The estimated duration of the closure for both closures remains at two hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: All lanes on WIS 441 SB closed near Kaukauna due to series of crashes

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 6:02 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 441 SB near Kaukauna have been closed due to a series of crashes.

According to officials, the estimated duration of the closure is expected to be two hours and first responders are on the scene.

The incident is on WIS 441 SB at US 41 near Kaukauna.

There is no information on the exact number of crashes.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.