FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

All lanes on WIS 47 at location WIS 54, near Black Creek blocked due to ‘traffic incident’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT
SATURDAY 9/11/2021 2:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 47, near Black Creek following a traffic incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 2:02 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a traffic incident on WIS 47 at location WIS 54 eastbound.

Due to the traffic incident, officials say all north and southbound lanes are closed on Highway 47 at Highway 54. WisDOT estimates the closure will last around 2 hours.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges Appleton North in Game of the Week