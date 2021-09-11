All lanes on WIS 47 at location WIS 54, near Black Creek blocked due to ‘traffic incident’

SATURDAY 9/11/2021 2:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 47, near Black Creek following a traffic incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 2:02 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a traffic incident on WIS 47 at location WIS 54 eastbound.

Due to the traffic incident, officials say all north and southbound lanes are closed on Highway 47 at Highway 54. WisDOT estimates the closure will last around 2 hours.

