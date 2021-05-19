UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 67 at County J now open

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that all lanes on WIS 67 at County J are now open.

Original: All lanes on WIS 67 near Plymouth blocked after crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 67 at County J due to a crash near Plymouth.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash occurred around 9 p.m. and is blocking the roads from County J to Schwaller Dr.

Officials estimate an 2 hour duration period to clear the scene.

Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.