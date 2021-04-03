UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 76 at location G now open

SATURDAY 4/3/2021 12:18 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that all lanes on WIS 76 at location G are now open.

Officials say that the crash that occurred at around 11 a.m. on Saturday causing the lane closure has now been cleared.

Original Story: All lanes on WIS 76 near Neenah blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 4/3/2021 11:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 76 at location G due to a crash near the City of Neenah.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WIS 76 is closed in both directions at County G due to a crash that occurred at around 11 a.m., on Saturday.

Officials estimate an over 2 hour duration period to clear the scene. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.