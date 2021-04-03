FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 76 at location G now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 4/3/2021 12:18 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that all lanes on WIS 76 at location G are now open.

Officials say that the crash that occurred at around 11 a.m. on Saturday causing the lane closure has now been cleared.

Original Story: All lanes on WIS 76 near Neenah blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 4/3/2021 11:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on WIS 76 at location G due to a crash near the City of Neenah.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WIS 76 is closed in both directions at County G due to a crash that occurred at around 11 a.m., on Saturday.

Officials estimate an over 2 hour duration period to clear the scene. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state