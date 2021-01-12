FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Driver in crash was transported to area hospital by helicopter

TUESDAY 1/12/2021 1:12 p.m.

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a morning two-vehicle crash that required one occupant to be removed from the vehicle.

According to a release, the operator that needed to be removed from the vehicle was transported to an area hospital by Theda Star Helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m, on STH 15 just west of Highway JJ, in Ellington..

Highway 15 was closed for patient care and accident clean up, but is now open.

According to authorities, alcohol was not a factor.

Original Story: All lanes open after crash on Highway 15 near Hortonville

TUESDAY 1/12/2021 11:50 a.m.

(WFRV) A crash near Hortonville caused traffic delays and detours Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 15 near Hortonville, and it blocked County JJ in both directions.

All lanes are now open.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

