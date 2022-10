ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both north and southbound lanes are shut down on WIS 26 near Rosendale due to a crash and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and WIS 26 is closed from Wisconsin Street to County T.

Authorities estimate that the crash will take over two hours to clear.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is the responding agency.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.