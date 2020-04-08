All Meijer store locations set to close early on Easter Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meijer stores announced on Wednesday its stores and pharmacies will be closing early on Easter Sunday to give their employees the chance to spend time with their families.

Meijer says all stores will be opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m., and Meijer pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12.

The store notes its express fuel stations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the “Pay-at-the-Pump” fuel purchases will be available for 24 hours.

According to the organization, on April 13, Meijer stores will resume their normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Meijer says the special shopping hours for first responders and other essential workers will also resume from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

