Thursday, April 27, 7:58 a.m.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All of the northbound lanes on I-41 in Oconto have now reopened.

Authorities say the crash happened at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning and the scene was cleared at 7:50 a.m.

No details were announced on who or what caused the crash.

Thursday, April 27, 6:42 a.m.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes on I-41 are now closed in Oconto due to a crash.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. on I-41 at County Road SS.

All lanes are expected to be closed for over two hours while crews work to clear the scene.

No details yet on what caused the crash or what’s involved.

