APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was medically assessed at the scene of a fire at an Appleton apartment building that resulted in the displacement of all eight units of the building.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, the initial call reported that the resident of one of the apartments was charging an electric bicycle when it ‘exploded and started on fire.’

Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were sent to the 1200 block of East Gunn Street. Crews to arrive first say they saw flames coming out of a window on the first floor.

After an initial outside attack followed by an aggressive attack on the inside, crews were able to put out the fire and search all eight units for any people. Authorities say that one person was medically assessed at the scene.

The fire, which remains under investigation, was brought under control within 30 minutes. However, all residents in the eight units have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The release does note that after some repair, it is anticipated that most residents could return to their homes within the week.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and authorities estimate the damage to the building and contents at roughly $125,000.