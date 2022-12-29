THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 8:55 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared.

All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound.

All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash

THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash, which occurred around 7:12 p.m., is on I-41 southbound at WIS 47 northbound. As a result, all southbound lanes on I-41 are shut down.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene of the crash and handling the incident. It is estimated to take around two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.

This is a developing story.