All Things Jerky is helping kids make trick-or-treat bags

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All Things Jerky is helping kids get creative by giving them Do-It-Yourself bags to make for Halloween.

The business says Halloween is one of their busiest times of the fall season.

Customers come in and get interesting treats like bugs, vegan jerky, and a variety of candy for trick-or-treaters.

This week, they are giving kids the opportunity to come in and create their own trick-or-treat bags. All Things Jerky is going to provide markers, stickers, and other Halloween decorations for the bags.

They are also beginning to collect donations for Snacks for Vets. The event allows customers to buy snacks from the store, that will be shipped to veterans in December for the holidays.

All Things Jerky is open Monday through Saturday. Supplies will be available on all days for kids to create their bags.