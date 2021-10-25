FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

All Things Jerky is helping kids make trick-or-treat bags

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All Things Jerky is helping kids get creative by giving them Do-It-Yourself bags to make for Halloween.

The business says Halloween is one of their busiest times of the fall season.

Customers come in and get interesting treats like bugs, vegan jerky, and a variety of candy for trick-or-treaters.

This week, they are giving kids the opportunity to come in and create their own trick-or-treat bags. All Things Jerky is going to provide markers, stickers, and other Halloween decorations for the bags.

They are also beginning to collect donations for Snacks for Vets. The event allows customers to buy snacks from the store, that will be shipped to veterans in December for the holidays.

All Things Jerky is open Monday through Saturday. Supplies will be available on all days for kids to create their bags.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Freedom sweep to sectionals

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard

Team of the Week Level 1: Neenah

WIAA Football Playoffs: Division 4-7 Level 1