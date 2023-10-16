FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County Sheriff Waldschmidt has provided an update on the K9 that was severely injured during a deputy-involved shooting over the weekend.

“He’s tired, but he’s awake, visually tracks his handler/partner around the room, and remains in stable condition with no major setbacks,” said Sheriff Waldschmidt.

Additionally, Sheriff Waldschmidt said that the K9 even got a ride outside on his hospital bed for a little fresh air for a few minutes on Monday.

“All very positive signs,” said the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Local 5 News will continue to follow the K9’s recovery as he continues to progress in the right direction.