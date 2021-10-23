All Wisconsin calls will require dialing the area code

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic phone robocall smartphone 05242019_1558741897755.jpg.jpg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Starting Sunday people in Wisconsin will have to dial local numbers using 10 digits — the area code and the seven-digit phone number.

Currently, people in Wisconsin can place a call to a number in the same area code without dialing the area code.

The change will affect both landlines and cellphones and all of Wisconsin’s six area codes, as well as more than two dozen other states that have not already switched to 10-digit dialing.

The change is because the Federal Communications Commission is establishing 988 as the new nationwide phone number for suicide prevention and mental health help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard

Team of the Week Level 1: Neenah

WIAA Football Playoffs: Division 4-7 Level 1

WIAA Football Playoffs: Division 4-7

WIAA Football Playoffs: Division 3 Level 1