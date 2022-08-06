ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a man that attempted to break into a vehicle and then trespassed on an unoccupied residence.

According to a release, the man entered a garage, started breaking windows, and then allegedly attempted to light the building on fire. The unoccupied home located in the 1000 block of Division Street in Algoma, is currently under renovation.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the Algoma Fire Department put out the fire, and the Algoma Police Department determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was later caught by the Algoma Police around 5 a.m.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect with assistance from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Kewaunee Police Department, and a Brown County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information has been provided at this time.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when and if those details are released.