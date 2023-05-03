MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A collaborative effort between the Fox Crossing and Menasha Police Department resulted in the arrest of an alleged burglar Tuesday evening.

According to the Menasha Police Department, on May 2 around 10:30 p.m., police in Fox Crossing were sent to a possible burglary at U R Washinstuff on Appleton Road. A description of the vehicle and suspect were provided.

A Fox Crossing Officer found the vehicle and suspect in the lot of Dollar General in the City of Menasha. Menasha Police Officers arrived at the scene and determined that a burglary had happened at this business.

Throughout an investigation, multiple burglary tools and other items that were possibly stolen were found. Officers also reportedly found drugs in the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man from Menasha was taken into custody. Charges were reportedly referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney.

Authorities say that the collaborative effort between the Fox Crossing and Menasha Police Departments likely stopped future burglaries in the community.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.