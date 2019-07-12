Alleged Drive-by shooting leads to multiple people in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Multiple people are in custody following an alleged drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s west side Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 14th and Biemeret St. Officers who reported to the scene found multiple shell casings.

Later in the night, police made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description witnesses of the reporting shooting gave authorities. Multiple people were then taken into custody. Nobody was injured from the shooting.

The Green Bay Police Department believes the suspects and victims of the shooting knew each other. They say there is no threat to the public as authorities continue to investigate.