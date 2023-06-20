GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is looking at 17 charges after narcotics investigators did multiple controlled buys across multiple months.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 21-year-old Garvey Durrah is facing multiple charges stemming from alleged drug deals ranging from March 2023 to June 2023. On March 28, narcotics investigators arranged for the purchase of 10 counterfeit Percocet pills from Durrah. These pills were suspected to have fentanyl.

After the alleged drug deal took place, authorities took the ten pills into evidence. The complaint says that a day before the deal, Durrah said he was in Appleton picking up what was believed to be 1,000 fentanyl pills.

The pills reportedly did come back positive for fentanyl. Authorities did find a park within 1,000 feet of where the controlled buy took place.

A few days later, another controlled buy was set up for 15 pills to be bought from Durrah. Authorities later were given 11 pills and believed that Durrah shorted the buyer four pills.

These pills also came back positive for fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint. A park was within 700 feet of the alleged deal.

In April authorities were surveilling a residence when Durrah was seen entering a car and getting out about 15 seconds later. The short-term meeting was consistent with drug transactions, according to a narcotics investigator that was watching the interaction.

The car that Durrah went into was later pulled over by authorities, and four blue pills were handed over to authorities. These pills also reportedly came back positive for fentanyl.

The buyer was arrested and reportedly told authorities that most of the fentanyl pill dealers that they knew had recently been arrested. The complaint also mentions that the buyer told investigators they started buying from Durrah in February or March of 2023 and had been buying off and on from him since then.

On June 15, another controlled buy was set up for the purchase of 10 counterfeit Percocet pills from Durrah. After the alleged purchase, the pills were given to authorities which again came back positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.

A park was within 1,000 feet of the buy, according to authorities. Jail records show that Durrah was taken to jail on June 15 on multiple charges.

Investigators said that Durrah was identified as a distributor of drugs in other investigations.

Durrah is charged with the following:

Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G), Possession With Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance on or Near a Park Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to happening near a park) Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G), Possession With Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance on or Near a Park Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to happening near a park) Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G), Possession of a Controlled Substance on or Near Certain Places Felony

Up to 15 years in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Deliver Fentanyl (<=10 G), Possession With Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance on or Near a Park Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to happening near a park) Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison

Court records show that Durrah was in court on June 16 for his initial appearance. His cash bond was set at $20,000.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 26 for his preliminary hearing. No additional information was provided.