WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The alleged drunken driver who killed four Waupaca County siblings just days before Christmas was back in court on Tuesday for an adjourned initial appearance.

47-year-old Scott Farmer appeared without an attorney and will have to apply for a court-appointed attorney.

In order to do so, the judge presiding over the case set another adjourned initial appearance for January 9, 2024, giving Farmer adequate time to fill out documents and get himself a court-appointed attorney.

Farmer is currently facing four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in connection to a crash on December 16 that killed Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez.

He remains in jail, being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

The Gonzalez siblings have a visitation on Tuesday at Weyauwega-Fremont High School from 4:00-7:00 p.m. It will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.