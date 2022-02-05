MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After 16 years on the run, the man who the FBI alleges was responsible for the fatal South Shore Park shooting in Milwaukee in 2006 has been captured in Mexico.

On Friday, Michael Hensle, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced that one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, 48-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was taken into custody in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico on Feb. 3.

Juarez-Corro was wanted for double homicides and multiple attempted homicides in the city of Milwaukee.

Authorities allege that on May 29, 2006, Juarez-Corro entered South Shore Park, where hundreds of

people were gathered for a Memorial Day picnic, and approached a friend of his estranged wife. The FBI noted that at that time, Juarez-Corro and his wife were in the final stages of their divorce.

Shortly after approaching his estranged wife’s friend, Juarez-Corro reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing. Two people were killed. Juarez-Corro’s wife suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest but survived. Two others were also injured, one of them was said to have suffered grave injuries.

Following the shooting, the hunt for Juarez-Corro began and would continue for 16 years until he was finally taken into custody on Thursday.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office. “The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”