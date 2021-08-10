FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Allegiant adds aircraft and crew base at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- A big announcement for Appleton International Airport.

One of the airlines that operate there, Allegiant Travel Company, is setting up a permanent aircraft and crew base. The goal is to have it operational by March.

“This community has been so good to us and has really supported our service, at this point, we can’t think of a better city (to do this in),” says Director of Airport Affairs for Allegiant Thayne Klingler.

It’s a $50 million investment and will create at least 66 new, high-wage jobs in the community. Klingler says Appleton is a good place to live which also factored into Allegiant’s decision when they were looking for locations.

Right now, the airline company flies to seven destinations out of Appleton, but they say adding the permanent aircraft and crew base will allow them to expand their existing services in Appleton.

“We’re going to add additional flights to our current destinations and better flight times and have a possibility and potential to add more destinations,” says Appleton International Airport Director Abe Weber.

Allegiant began services at Appleton International Airport in 2008 and offers seven nonstop routes from there.

