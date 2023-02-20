APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nonstop flights are the crème de la crème while traveling through the air, and at Appleton International Airport (ATW), you can now fly nonstop to Oregon.

Available through Allegiant Air, passengers wanting to head northwest can now do so nonstop for as low as $69 one-way.

“Appleton is an important part of Allegiants network, and we are thrilled to offer area travelers convenient, all-nonstop service to visit Oregons most iconic destinations just in time for summer vacations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president, and chief revenue officer. “Whether its exploring Portland’s vibrant city scenes or nearby recreational landscapes, Oregon always has an array of offerings for vacationers.”

Beginning on June 15, 2023, Allegiant will fly out of Appleton International into Portland International Airport (PDX). According to Allegiant.com, flights to Portland are on Sundays and Thursdays.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Officials with Allegiant say that flights must be purchased by February 21, 203, for travel by August 13, 2023. The seasonal ATW-PDX route will operate through August 13, 2023.

Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low-average fares.

Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

For more information, you can visit Allegiant’s website.