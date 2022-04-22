GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Spring allergy season is now in full swing.

“This year we’ve had a bit of a delay, mainly because of the rain and snow,” said Dr. Mark Moss with UW Health. He specializes in allergies.

If you find yourself suffering right now, you are far from alone.

“In the spring season we typically see tree pollen as the dominant pollen that’s released,” said Dr. Moss. “Trees pollinate to communicate with one another and the number of trees that pollinate varies wildly region to region.”

The most common symptoms of seasonal allergies are things like runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes.

“Many people are also allergic to grass pollen, which takes over in mid-May,” added Dr. Moss. “That season generally wraps up in the beginning of July.”

Because COVID-19 symptoms are milder now than in the original virus, it can be harder to figure out what you might be suffering from.

“With both conditions, you can get nasal congestion. You can sometimes get post-nasal drainage and potentially some sore throat,” said Dr. Moss.

His best advice is to watch for symptoms that only appear to be getting worse. Since most of us are not aware of what type of tree we are allergic to, an allergy test can help figure that out. Cedar, maple, and elm trees are the main culprits right now. Depending on where you are, cottonwood trees also cause allergies.

In the meantime, Dr. Moss says most over-the-counter medicines can provide a little bit of relief.

“Ranging from nasal steroid sprays to oral drugs, to anti-histamine eye drops,” he said.

Doctors say it’s especially important to get your kids checked out if they are not feeling well, especially if they are under five.