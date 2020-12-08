FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac is set to welcome its first, of expected many, community solar garden.
The solar garden will be located near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, along the south side of State Highway 151, just to the west of the intersection with Hickory Road. Alliant Energy expects to start construction on the 1-megawatt community solar project in the spring and complete it by the end of 2021.
“We are excited that our customers can sign up for our first community solar project and enjoy the benefits of receiving clean, renewable energy,” says David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.
The planned Fond du Lac solar garden is the first of what is expected to be multiple community solar locations across Iowa and Wisconsin for Alliant Energy. The Fond du Lac location has been in the works for several months.
Latest Stories
- Water main struck on Green Bay’s west side causes traffic delays
- Texas AG sues Wisconsin, three other states alleging changes to election laws
- Packers running back Aaron Jones raises awareness through special cleats
- Alliant Energy launches first community solar project in Fond du Lac
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution