Alliant Energy launches first community solar project in Fond du Lac

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac is set to welcome its first, of expected many, community solar garden.

The solar garden will be located near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, along the south side of State Highway 151, just to the west of the intersection with Hickory Road. Alliant Energy expects to start construction on the 1-megawatt community solar project in the spring and complete it by the end of 2021.

“We are excited that our customers can sign up for our first community solar project and enjoy the benefits of receiving clean, renewable energy,” says David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.

The planned Fond du Lac solar garden is the first of what is expected to be multiple community solar locations across Iowa and Wisconsin for Alliant Energy. The Fond du Lac location has been in the works for several months.