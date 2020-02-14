Alliant Energy warns of scammers claiming they will disconnect power unless paid

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Alliant Energy is warning the public of scammers who are threatening to disconnect power to customers if they don’t pay in a few hours.

The scammers can reportedly make it appear that the calls are coming from Alliant Energy. They also have the ability to provide a different phone number that ‘spoofs’ Alliant Energy’s answering system and automated menu.

Alliant Energy says they will not call customers and demand immediate payment. Officials add they will never ask customers to purchase prepaid credit cards or for payment over email.

“Alliant Energy’s official phone number is 1-800-ALLIANT (800-255-4268). This is the only number to call,” the company said in a release.

Officials recommend the following tips if you do receive a scam call: