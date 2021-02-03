Alliant to shut down Wisconsin’s second-largest coal plant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — The operator of Wisconsin’s second-largest coal plant plans to shut it down by 2025 as utilities continue to shift away from fossil fuels.

Alliant Energy told employees of the Columbia Energy Center near Portage of the plan Tuesday.

Alliant executives say closing the 45-year-old plant will allow the utility to avoid $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs while also speeding the company’s transition to clean energy.

Officials say Alliant is on track to meet and possibly exceed its goal to cut half its carbon emissions by 2030 as it pursues plans to become the largest solar energy generator in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers fall teammate Will Johnson

Kewaunee boys hand Southern Door first conference loss, Mishicot girls upend unbeaten Howards Grove

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap